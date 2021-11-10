SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 748063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

