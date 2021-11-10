DREP Hits Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

