Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.75 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$19.17 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

