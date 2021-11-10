Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.16.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

