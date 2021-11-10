Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.06. 174,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,239. The stock has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $116.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,401 shares of company stock valued at $27,737,026 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

