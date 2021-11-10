Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.34.

ACB stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,000. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$7.47 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.56.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

