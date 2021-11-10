AltraVue Capital LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $434.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $465.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.