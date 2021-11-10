a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,769. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.