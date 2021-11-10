iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,767. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.46 and a fifty-two week high of $306.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

