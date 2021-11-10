Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.64. 18,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,064. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $235.58 and a 1 year high of $372.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

