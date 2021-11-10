ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $800.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ChannelAdvisor worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.