Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KOD stock traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,172. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 305,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,462 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Kodiak Sciences worth $25,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

