Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of KOD stock traded down $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,172. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.
In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 305,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,462 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.