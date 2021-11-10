Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,142,404,000 after buying an additional 75,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 172,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. 317,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,849,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.04 and its 200 day moving average is $282.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

