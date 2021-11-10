West Branch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 50 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

SAM opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

