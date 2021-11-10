Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

