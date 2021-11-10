Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CNNE traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. Cannae has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

