Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

