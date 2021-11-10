AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.43.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. 17,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.81. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.