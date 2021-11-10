Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post $10.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.42 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $488.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

