$0.24 EPS Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

