$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $60.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.97 million and the lowest is $59.73 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $233.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 10,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.82 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Materialise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Materialise by 24.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

