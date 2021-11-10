Woodline Partners LP Has $7.52 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

