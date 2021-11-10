Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

