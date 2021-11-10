Rotten Achieves Market Capitalization of $380,991.70 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $380,991.70 and approximately $490.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00221109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 119,730,875 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

