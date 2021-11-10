WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.00471276 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

