Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.44

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.44 and last traded at $148.97, with a volume of 22157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Prologis by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Prologis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

