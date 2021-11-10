Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 72,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $503.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Geron alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geron stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.