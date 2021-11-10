Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%.
Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 72,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $503.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geron stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
