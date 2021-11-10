KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.26

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 21419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Several brokerages have commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.