Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.22

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.22 and last traded at $294.22, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.21. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.