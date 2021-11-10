LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 54,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,174,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.