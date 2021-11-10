Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.44

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

