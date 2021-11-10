Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.09

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.09 and last traded at $137.29, with a volume of 266034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,092,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Encore Wire by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

