Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. 25,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

