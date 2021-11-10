Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. 72,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,874. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

