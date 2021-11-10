Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,347. The firm has a market cap of $434.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.