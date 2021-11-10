Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.01. 1,598,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

