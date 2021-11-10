Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $159.36

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

