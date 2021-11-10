Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.33. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

SUN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,388. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

