First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $218.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.