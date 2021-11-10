APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.78

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 15326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04.
APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.
APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
