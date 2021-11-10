APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.78

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 15326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in APi Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in APi Group by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 576,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

