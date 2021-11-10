Sylo Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $801,866.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sylo has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

