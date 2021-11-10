TerraUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $112.27 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $112.27 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008424 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 3,172,852,175 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.