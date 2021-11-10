Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.22. 140,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,601,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Invitae by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

