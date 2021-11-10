NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 13,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. NetApp has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

