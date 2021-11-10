Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,810.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,846.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,673.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,220.20 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

