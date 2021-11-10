LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

