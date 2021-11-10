Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 3,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

