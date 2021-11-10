Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Announces Earnings Results

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Kaleyra updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,123. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

