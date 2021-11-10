Advisory Resource Group Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,300. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.63 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

