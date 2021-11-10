Advisory Resource Group Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

